Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $25.71 million and $1.30 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.35 or 0.99892024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars

