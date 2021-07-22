dKargo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.04 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. dKargo has a market cap of $91.09 million and $10.04 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,741,666 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

