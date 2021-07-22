Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,497. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.36 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.