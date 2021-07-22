Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 89,366 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.14% of Tredegar worth $36,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tredegar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tredegar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $425.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.