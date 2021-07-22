Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,003 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Camden National worth $36,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.2% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Camden National stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

