Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,561 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

