Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.08 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $39,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,143.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

