Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.72 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heska were worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -297.31 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

