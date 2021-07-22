Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of EnLink Midstream worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

