DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,816. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

