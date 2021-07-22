DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $56.98 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $56.98 million and $661,133.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00443766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.01371577 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,369,900 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

