DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 11.50, but opened at 11.24. DiDi Global shares last traded at 10.53, with a volume of 327,920 shares changing hands.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

