DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

