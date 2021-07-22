DHI Group’s (DHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.