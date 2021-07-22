DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $540.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.00.

DXCM opened at $446.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.94. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

