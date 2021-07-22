DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $118,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $446.98 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

