Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,671. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

