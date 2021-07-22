Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 7,192 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spok by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

