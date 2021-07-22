Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

