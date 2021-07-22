Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

