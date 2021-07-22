Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 582,400 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 582,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the period.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of CBD stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.