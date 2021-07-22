Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

