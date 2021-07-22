DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $533,306.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,086,706 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

