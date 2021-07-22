DeFi Bids Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $246,893.68 and $3,788.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00828754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,918,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,180,069 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

