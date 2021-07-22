Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $396.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

