Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $396.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
