DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Tops $64.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $509,013.93 and $64.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00845391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

