Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.56 $164.30 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $86.10 million 0.71 -$13.20 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -32.98% -20.40% -18.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

