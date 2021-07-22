DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $207.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.40.

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

