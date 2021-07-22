Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $137,000 in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $10,676,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

