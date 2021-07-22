David P. Kennedy Sells 2,778 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ONEM stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

