David B. Edelson Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AN traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,615. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $120.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

