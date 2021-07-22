Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €70.84 ($83.34) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

