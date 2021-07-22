D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DHI stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 342,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,577. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

