D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

