D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 70,257 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,257 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Ameren worth $58,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

