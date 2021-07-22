D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 688,613 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,439,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 688,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $44,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE CMC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

