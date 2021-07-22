D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 146,685 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,685 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $49,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.06. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

