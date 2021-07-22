D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $53.63 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $53,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BRP by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.58 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

