D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 59,038 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,038 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of MOH opened at $256.50 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

