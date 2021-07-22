CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CYBR stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

