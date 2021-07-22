CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%.

CVBF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 6,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

