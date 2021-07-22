Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 888.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of LiveRamp worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

