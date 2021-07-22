Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 27,818 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $122.66.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

