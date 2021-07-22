Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

