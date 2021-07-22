Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 146,890 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 708.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.