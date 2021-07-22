CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CTRRF remained flat at $$13.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

