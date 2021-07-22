Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.88. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.