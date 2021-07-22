Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.02, RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. 1,898,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,663. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.