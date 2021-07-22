Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

CRT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.