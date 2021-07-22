CROAT Market Cap Hits $197,132.35 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $197,132.35 and approximately $62.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,293,614 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

